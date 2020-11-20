Nicki Minaj Announces New Docuseries Giving Fans ‘Raw Unfiltered Look’ At Her Personal Life

Get ready to go up close and personal with Nicki Minaj.

On Friday, the rapper took to social media with a video announcing her next project: a sex-episode docuseries to air on HBO Max.

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she said.

Minaj shared the news on the 10th anniversary of her hit debut album Pink Friday.

According to Variety, the still-untitled documentary series is directed by Michael John Warren, who also helmed the Jay-Z movie “Fade to Black”, and has worked with Minaj on two other documentaries.

In the series, Minaj herself will serve as a guide for the audience through her life, including some of her biggest challenges and most fulfilling moments.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said, referring to Minaj’s given name, Onika Tanya Maraj. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”