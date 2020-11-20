Jonathan Bennett Recreates ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Routine From ‘Mean Girls’ With His ‘The Christmas House’ Co-Stars

“The Christmas House” is making Hallmark history, the first-ever Hallmark Channel holiday rom-com to feature a same-sex couple, played by Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder.

In advance of the made-for-TV movie’s debut, Bennett took to Instagram to share a video from the set, in which he, Harder and co-star Sharon Lawrence (who plays the mother of Bennett’s character) recreate the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance number from one of Bennett’s earlier films, “Mean Girls”.

“If you weren’t already excited for ‘The Christmas House’ airing 1 week from today, maybe this video of Broadway legend @sharonelawrence doing the jingle bell rock on set with her two gay sons will get you in the festive mood,” writes Bennett in the caption, adding, “She’s not a regular mom she’s a cool mom.”

That wasn’t the only dance number to take place on the set; Bennett also shared a hilarious video of the three — all wearing plastic face shields — dancing their way to set.

Feel free to compare and contrast the “Christmas House” cast version with the original number from “Mean Girls”, featuring Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried.

“The Christmas House” premieres Saturday, Dec. 5 on W Network.