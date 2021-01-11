Marvel Studios Pushing Forward With ‘Deadpool 3’, Kevin Feige Confirms Flick Will Be R-Rated

Work on the latest “Deadpool” sequel is picking up speed at Marvel Studios.

Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role as the wise-cracking titular character in the third instalment of the superhero flick.

And while fans are happy to see Reynolds back in action, following Disney’s purchase of Fox, they were a little apprehensive that the third instalment wouldn’t feature the foul-mouthed Deadpool we know and love.

However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has put minds at ease.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige said during an interview with Collider. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have signed on to pen the script for the upcoming sequel.

The Molyneux sisters are writers and executive producers of the long-running hit series “Bob’s Burgers”, for which they won an Emmy Award in 2017.

Writers’ meetings have reportedly been held with Reynolds over the past month.

The film is currently still in early development, with a filming schedule filled through 2021.