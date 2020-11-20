Marvel Studios Pushing Forward With ‘Deadpool 3’

Work on the latest “Deadpool” sequel is picking up speed at Marvel Studios.
Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role as the wise-cracking titular character in the third instalment of the superhero flick.
According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have signed on to pen the script for the upcoming sequel.
The Molyneux sisters are writers and executive producers of the long-running hit series “Bob’s Burgers”, for which they won an Emmy Award in 2017.
Writers’ meetings have reportedly been held with Reynolds over the past month.
The film is currently still in early development, with a filming schedule filled through 2021.