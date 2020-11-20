Meryl Streep Raps About Michelle Obama In ‘The Prom’ Original Song

Netflix’s feel good musical “The Prom” will bring some of the biggest names in Hollywood together but it will also prove that there is nothing that Meryl Streep can’t do.

Ahead of the release on the streaming platform, USAtoday.com premiered the original song “Wear Your Crown” that will play during the credits. However, what stands out the most is Streep rapping.

“Gotta wear your crown or your tiara/Now is the time to bust out the mascara/Who needs shade, there’s nothing dullah,” the Oscar winner raps. “We’re living life in full technicolour/But if your sparkle starts to fade/Go out and start your own parade/And if somebody starts in with new drama/Just go high like Michelle Obama.”

Director Ryan Murphy felt the movie needed to “end on a high note,” so Adam Anders, Peer Astrom, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin wrote a female empowerment pop song mixed with Broadway “that would encompass all of the emotions of the film, but wrap it all in an uptempo banger you can dance to.”

“Personally, I’m hoping that it becomes the next gay anthem,” said Sklar, while Anders added, “And let’s face it, who doesn’t want to see Meryl Streep rap? That’s next-level awesome.”

The movie also features James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells.

“The Prom” debuts on Netflix on Dec. 11.