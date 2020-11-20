Mo’Nique Demands An Apology From Tyler Perry After Will Smith And Janet Hubert Bury Their ‘Fresh Prince’ Feud

Will Smith and Janet Hubert, his former co-star on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, ended their decades-long feud in the recent HBO Max reunion special.

Now, in light of that hatchet being buried, Mo’Nique is demanding that Tyler Perry apologize to her.

For years, Mo’Nique has alleged that Perry, Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey conspired to have her blocked from working in the entertainment industry, claiming retaliation when she didn’t promote “Precious” internationally (Daniels, Perry and Winfrey were producers on the film, for which Mo’Nique won Best Supporting Actress at the 2010 Oscars).

According to Mo’Nique, Perry told her he would speak up on her behalf, but never did, and on Friday she took to Twitter to compare the Smith-Hubert feud to her own situation with Perry.

“Hats off to Will Smith for apologizing for what he did to Janet Huberts (everybody’s Aunt Viv) career/life when he was young,” wrote Mo’Nique on Instagram, accompanying a photo of Smith and Hubert making amends during the reunion special.

“Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public like he promised,” she continued, adding, “Tell the truth about a women named Mo’Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years….THE BLACK WOMEN.”

She concluded by writing, “PLEASE SWIPE TO HEAR TYLER PERRY SAY IT WITH HIS OWN WORDS.”

Swiping revealed a private telephone conversation that she and her husband had with someone she’s identified as Perry, in which he tells her she’s “brilliantly talented” and that after her Oscar win she should “have a lot more happening” than she did.

“I thought for sure that if you had campaigned and won it and played by their rules, what would have happened is in the Netflix deal, you would have gotten millions of dollars, then your career in film would have been much different,” says the voice. “I believe that much in your talent.”

Whoever she’s speaking with is referring to her lawsuit with Netflix, when she sued the streamer after turning down a $500,000 deal for a comedy special, alleging racial and sexual discrimination while citing far larger deals for such comedians as Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle.