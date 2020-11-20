Sarah Paulson Nails ‘Guess The Impression’ Game On ‘Tonight Show’

Sarah Paulson really can play anyone.

The actress joined Jimmy Fallon during a virtual episode of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night and played a new game called “Guess The Impression”.

Similar to Fallon’s hit game “Wheel Of Musical Impressions”, the players pull cards with celebrity names to do an impression of.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Gets A Scare Through The Screen During ‘Ellen’ Interview

From the late Sean Connery to Matthew McConaughey to Yoda, Paulson nailed it.

Next up was Fallon who pulled cards like Jack Nicolson, John Mulaney and Michael Caine.

During her time on “The Tonight Show”, Paulson also detailed her latest role of Linda Tripp for Ryan Murphy’s drama, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”. The upcoming series will go inside the national scandal that made Tripp, Monica Lewinsky and Paula Jones key figures in the United States’ first impeachment.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Is An Unhinged Mom In New Look At Twisty Thriller ‘Run’

Paulson joins Beanie Feldstein who will play Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton.