Mark Wahlberg Reignites Fitness Feud With Dr. Oz

Mark Wahlberg is taking on Dr. Oz once again.

After their playful feud over cancelling breakfast led to an epic face-off at the gym last year, the actor, 49, has joined the TV host on “The Dr. Oz Show” to do a little more showing off.

While chatting about quarantine and Wahlberg’s back pain, the pair started to do some humble bragging.

“My whole family followed you on Instagram. I have to acknowledge I do as well. You posted a video, theoretically, it was about your abs in the gym. I was watching for that purpose. Then I ended up getting a big full moon from you,” Oz said to Wahlberg. “Which I can’t show the whole video on national television, but I did notice those cupping marks. You get cupped?”

“You know what, along with with the old age comes a lot of aches and pains and injuries… I can’t go running around in my underwear like I used to,” Wahlberg teased. “I also just decided to show the cupping as well. But then it was also great because the real relief that I got from my back problems and my shoulder problems were the BRF straps that we’re talking about later today. You know, it’s hard. The older you get, the harder it is. Finding new and innovative ways to retain muscle mass and build new muscle mass is not the easiest thing in the world. But I’m committed to staying in shape and being as physically fit as I possibly can for as long as I possibly can.”

Switching subjects to the “so-called quarantine 15 weight gain”, Wahlberg explained, “You know, I’ve been literally just trying to continue to stay engaged on social media and to show people what we’re doing to stay motivated and being active and trying to encourage people to do the same in whatever capacity they can.”

He added, “You know, we’re all kind of going through this together, and we’re just hoping that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ll find out what the new normal is, and we’ll get back stronger than ever in 2021.”