Royal Family Will Not Attend Royal Variety Performance For First Time Since 1912

The Royal Variety performance has always had a member of the Royal Family as the guest of honour but, like everything else, this year’s performance will look very different.

For the first time since the show started in 1912, there will be no royal at the annual holiday event. Instead, Jason Manford will host the evening from Blackpool Opera House with a virtual audience.

Senior members of the royal family take turns attending as Queen Elizabeth II is patron the Royal Variety Charity.

Last year it was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s turn to attend the star-studded event which raises money to support those in the entertainment world. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also attended in 2014 and 2017.

This time around, Prince Charles has recorded a special message to say thanks to the show. Others to take part in the evening are Captain Sir Tom Moore, alongside Michael Bail, for their cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, Gary Barlow, Spice Girl member Melanie C and “Britain’s Got Talent” 2020 winner Jon Courtenay.

“We are honoured that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has recorded a message of support for our charity, which continues to assist those from the world of entertainment, both young and old, since our formation in 1908,” Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, said.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle represented the family at the show shortly after their wedding. Queen Elizabeth has not attended since 2012, but has been at the show a total of 39 times over the years.

This year’s show will be held on Nov. 29.