Cameron Diaz Discusses Daughter Raddix’s Developed Palette: ‘She’s Had Garlic From Day One’

Cameron Diaz is bringing her Virgo nature to motherhood after welcoming daughter Raddix earlier this year.

Cameron Diaz has revealed how her 11-month-old toddler is a big fan of more grownup foods like garlic, bone broth and fresh herbs.

In a preview for Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Rachael Ray Show”, the “Charlie’s Angels” star opens up about her daughter Raddix’s developed palette.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says Being A Mother Is ‘The Happiest Time Of My Life,’ Talks Possible Return To Acting

She explains, “The first four months, I cooked every single meal. And then we slowly started going, ‘Well, maybe we’ll order a lunch. Maybe we’ll order a dinner.’ But for the most part, I’m cooking all the meals.”

Discussing her passion for cooking, the actress continues, “I love to cook. It’s my love language. I love to cook for my husband, I love to cook for my child now. Being able to make the food for her has been incredible.”

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says Being A Mother Is ‘The Happiest Time Of My Life,’ Talks Possible Return To Acting

Commending Diaz on her decision to cook for her baby from scratch, Ray says, “You can really strengthen her palette. I hate it when people dumb down kids food.”

Diaz replies, “No no no no no. She’s never had a puree. She never got anything pureed. She’s had garlic from day one, you know?”

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Talks ‘The Holiday’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ And People Missing Her On Screen

She adds, “I put herbs in everything. Thyme and dill, sage, everything. She just loves all of it.”

“The Rachael Ray Show” airs weekdays on Global at 11 a.m. ET/PT.