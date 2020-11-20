‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course On Game Show

A competitor on “Wipeout” has sadly died after completing an obstacle course on the TV game show.

The tragic incident took place on Wednesday, Nov 18.

Speaking to Variety, spokespeople from TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America confirmed that the contestant passed away after going into cardiac arrest.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” said a spokesperson for TBS in their statement.

A representative for Endemol Shine North America told ET, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The publication reports that the man required medical attention after leaving the course. He was attended to by on-site emergency professionals and later transported to a local hospital.

The show plans to resume shooting after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

No further details about the contestant have been shared at this time.

“Wipeout” contestants are required to complete medical exams before they can be cleared to participate in the popular obstacle course competition.