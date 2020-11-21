UPDATE: Celebs Send Support After Lukas Gage Catches A Director Insulting His Apartment While Mistakenly Leaving Their Zoom Meeting Unmuted

Lukas Gage is showing off how awkward movie auditions can be over Zoom.

The actor, 25, known for his role in HBO’s breakout hit “Euphoria”, shared a look inside his virtual audition with an unnamed director and how weird things got.

Teasing the clip on Twitter, Gage wrote, “PSA: if you’re a s**t-talking director make sure to mute your s**t on Zoom meetings.”

RELATED: Zendaya Announces ‘Two Special ‘Euphoria’ Episodes’

The director, who is not seen in the clip, begins talking to someone also off-screen, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” he says referring to Gage’s home.

“Like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV…” he continues before Gage interrupts, “Ummm, you’re not muted.”

Gage adds, “I know it’s a sh**ty apartment. That’s why I need you to give me this job so I can get a better one.”

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

RELATED: Zendaya Bags First-Ever Emmy Win For ‘Euphoria’, Drake, Sarah Paulson & More React

“Oh my God, I am so so sorry,” the director says.

“No it’s totally fine,” Gage adds, before joking, “Listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box… it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

It’s unclear what role Gage was auditioning for or if he landed the job.

After Gage’s post went viral, celebs shared their reactions to the rude remark, including Kaley Cuoco, who wrote “WOWOWOWOO.”

Other stars who chimed in included Emmy Rossum, Robbie Amell, Cynthia Arrivo and Anna Camp, who asked Gage to “name the director!!!!”