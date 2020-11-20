Max Ehrich Calls Out Ex Demi Lovato For Using Their Split For ‘Clout’

Max Ehrich is responding to Demi Lovato’s comments about their relationship in her 2020 People’s Choice Awards opening monologue.

Lovato addressed her short lockdown engagement to Ehrich in a speech at the event, which took place on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited,” she said at the PCA’s. “Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert.”

Commenting on a post in which the “Confident” singer showcased her new hair, Ehrich wrote, “Stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks.”

He added, “Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill.”

Lovato has yet to respond to the comments.

The 28-year-old met and started dating “Young and the Restless” actor Ehrich in March. In July, he proposed, but just two months later, she called off their engagement.

Lovato has since been focusing on her friends, family and new music. She released the song “Commander in Chief” in October with a pointed political message, giving a powerful performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards that same week.