‘Black Panther’ Sequel To Begin Production Next Summer

“Black Panther” is heading back to production – next summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit Marvel flick is scheduled to begin filming next July. As the outlet reports, amid the ongoing pandemic, officials have decided it is best to wait until next year to begin filming in Atlanta.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Won’t Use Digital Double For The Late Chadwick Boseman

The follow-up film was originally postponed, which was planned for a March 2021 production start, following the unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman. The actor passed away in August after a long battle with cancer.

While there is still no word if Boseman’s role will be recast, movie execs have confirmed Boseman will not return in CGI form.

The news comes after Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ was announced to be joining the cast and Ryan Coogler signed on to direct.

RELATED: Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther’ Crew Is ‘Trying To Find The Light’ After Chadwick Boseman’s Tragic Passing

Huerta is in talks to play one of the antagonists. The actor will join “Black Panther” vets Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

“Black Panther 2” is currently untitled.