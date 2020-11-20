Rumours Over Diana’s Panorama Investigation Being Used To ‘Drive A Wedge’ Between Prince Harry And Prince William

After the BBC announced that an independent investigation will be taking place into Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview, Prince William issued a statement calling it a “step in the right direction.”

However, tabloids started to comment on the fact that Prince Harry had not publically supported the investigation.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex has hit back, adding that some people want to “drive a wedge between the brothers.”

“Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening. You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately. People know how much his mother means to him. He has spoken out bravely in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him,” they told ET Canada.

Harry has previously spoken about how hard the death of Princess Diana affected him including his struggles with depression.

The insider added, “Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers.”

On Wednesday, the BBC announced that former British Supreme Court Judge John Dyson, Lord Dyson will lead the independent investigation into how journalist Martin Bashir obtained the interview after Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer claimed that Bashir created false bank statements to show that staff members were being paid by the media to leak stories.