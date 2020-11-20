The Minions Are Getting Their First Ever Holiday Special

NBC and Illumination have just announced the very first Minions holiday special.

The half-hour primetime event hits screens on Nov. 27.

“Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special” (Photo by: NBC)

ILLUMINATION PRESENTS MINIONS HOLIDAY SPECIAL — Pictured: “Minions Holiday Special” — Pictured: Stuart, Bob, Kevin (Photo by: Illumination and Universal Pictures)

ILLUMINATION PRESENTS MINIONS HOLIDAY SPECIAL — Pictured: Bob, Kevin, Stuart — (Photo by: Illumination and Universal Pictures)

“Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special” will include four mini-movie escapades starring some of the most iconic Minions.

The special will also feature special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s most beloved characters, including “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing”.

“Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special” will premiere on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 pm PT/ET on NBC.

The special will air the following day on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.