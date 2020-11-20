Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Let Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Move Into Frogmore Cottage

Just in time to welcome their new bundle of joy, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into Frogmore Cottage.

The home was originally gifted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth but seeing as they are living in California, the couple figured their house was sitting empty and outfitted for a baby so might as well put it to good use.

“Frogmore Cottage continues to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the UK and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” a source told ET Canada.

The nine bedroom home will have more than enough room for Harry, Meghan and Archie when they do visit the United Kingdom, such as in fall 2021 for Meghan’s court case against the Mail on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan have not moved their belongings out, despite other reports.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. — CPImages

Princess Eugenie and Jack previously resided at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace but with their first child being due early next year, the new home is perfectly located near her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Great Estate.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first moved into Frogmore Cottage in April 2019, the home which was previously used as offices had to be completely renovated.

The couple faced backlash for the around $4.1 million CAD spent using the Sovereign Grant but the two paid that money back in September.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex.

“This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of The Duke and his family.”