Donald Trump Jr. Isolating After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The businessman tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to People.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” said a spokesperson for Trump Jr. in a statement shared with the outlet.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says Donald Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’ With COVID Spike

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

The news comes after Trump Jr.’s father, Donald Trump, and step-mother, Melania Trump, were hit with the illness in October.

RELATED: Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump, Reveals He’s Scared Of His Daughter Sasha In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested positive for the virus over the summer.

Last month, Trump Jr. told Fox News that the number of deaths from Covid-19 is “almost nothing”.

RELATED: Edward Norton Compares Donald Trump’s ‘Desperate Endgame’ To A Failed Poker Hand: ‘We Can’t Flinch’

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has had more than 11.8 million positive cases of COVID-19, while over a quarter million people have died from the virus.