Princess Diana’s Brother Reminds Viewers That ‘The Crown’ Is ‘Fiction’

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, is the lastest person to warn people that “The Crown” is “fiction.”

Netflix recently released the fourth season of the hit show and while it is based on the British Royal family, many of the scenes are fictionalized.

In a preview of “Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh”, Spencer says the show has “a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention.”

“You can hang it on fact, but the bits in between are not fact,” he said, according to People.

Titchmarsh questioned if there were any scenes that made him uncomfortable to watch.

“There is a bit. Actually, ‘The Crown’ asked if they could film at Althorp [the Spencer family’s ancestral home], and I said obviously not. The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched ‘The Crown’ as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

Lady Diana Spencer with her brother Charles. — Photo by PA Images via Getty Images

Spencer recently accused journalist Martin Bashir of creating false bank statements in order to land his infamous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. The BBC has now opened up an independent investigation into the matter.

He added that he feels “very passionately” that he must “honour” Diana’s “memory.”

“I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can,” he said. “She left me, for instance, as guardian of her sons, so I feel there was a trust passed on. And we grew up together. If you grow up with somebody they are still that person — it doesn’t matter what happens to them later.”

While many of the members of the royal family have never admitted to watching the show, Mike Tindall, husband to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, recently said they are watching. See more in the clip below: