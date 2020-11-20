DC Comics Introduces First Nonbinary Character To The Flash Comic

By Sarah Curran.

The Flash
The Flash is set to get its first nonbinary, gender-fluid character. 

DC Comics is introducing Kid Quick – an LGBTQ superhero, who uses they/them pronouns.

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” said Marie Javins, DC Comics’ executive editor in a statement shared with Comic Book.

According to Screen Rant, Kid Quick will debut in DC’s Very Merry Multiverse, which will be available on Dec. 8.

Kid Quick is being introduced as a part of DC’s “Future Slate” event taking place in early 2021.

The event aims to expand DC’s character representation through new twists and storylines.

Kid Quick will join nonbinary DC character, Lee Serano, as well as Doctor Endless, who is gender fluid. 

