Fans Think Katy Perry And Adele Look Exactly Alike In Perry’s Latest Instagram Post

Katy Perry is being mixed-up with Adele, thanks to the “Firework” singer’s latest Instagram post.

Fans flocked to comment on how alike the two songstresses look after Perry shared the post to her account on Friday.

In the picture, Perry’s hair and makeup are styled similarly to the “Hello” hitmaker, and even her outfit looks like it could be from Adele’s wardrobe.

While the post was meant to promote Perry’s newest track, “Not The End Of The World”, many fans couldn’t help but get sidetracked.

“At first glance I thought this was Adele,” commented one follower.

“Adele, is that you?” asked a second.

It turns out that Perry and Adele are actually neighbours who both own homes in the same plush Beverly Hills estate.

She “just knocks on my door and comes in!” said Perry about Adele while speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast back in May.