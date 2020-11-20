Joey King Hugs Grandma In Giant Dinosaur Costume Amid COVID-19

Joey King has given her grandma a “rawrsome” birthday present.

The “Kissing Booth” actress dressed up in a giant dinosaur costume in order to surprise the matriarch of the King family on her special day.

RELATED: Joey King Shoots Down Jacob Elordi’s Claim That He Didn’t Watch ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Taking to Instagram, the talented 21-year-old shared an adorable photograph of the touching moment.

Revealing how she hasn’t been able to embrace her grandma since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote, “Safely hugged my grandma for the first time since March.”

RELATED: Joey King Talks Mental Health And Working With Her Ex On ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

King’s mom also shared a video of the sweet moment on her Instagram page.

RELATED: Joey King Explains Why She Deleted Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi Watching ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

“@joeyking figured out a way to give her grandma her first hug since March!!!,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to the matriarch of this family. You taught us all how to be strong, thoughtful woman. You are the best mother of the mother!!”