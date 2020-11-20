Carrie Underwood And John Legend Debut ‘Hallelujah’ Music Video

Two of the most powerful voices out there have just teamed up for their first duet.

John Legend and Carrie Underwood released “Hallelujah”, written by Legend and Toby Gad (who previously wrote “All of Me”).

In the official music video which was released on Facebook and will debut everywhere else on Nov. 21, Underwood sings alongside Legend on a piano while it snows on them in an unused country cottage.

The country singer will be hosting the holiday special “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” on Dec. 3 where Legend will appear as a special gift.

She also recently released her holiday album My Gift which was her eighth straight album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. It has also remained at the top of the Christian chart since the release in September.

“My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” will be available to stream on HBO Max.