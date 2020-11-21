Jewel Joins Kelly Clarkson For Virtual Duet Of ‘Foolish Games’

Kelly Clarkson typically opens each episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a solo “Kellyoke” cover, but this time she’s welcoming a special guest.

For her cover of Jewel’s “Foolish Games”, Clarkson is joined by none other than Jewel herself, who appeared virtually for a duet of the 1995 hit from her smash album Pieces of You.

As Clarkson reveals in the intro to the song, the “socially distanced” duet was in honour of the 25th anniversary of Pieces of You.

Accompanied by Clarkson’s in-studio band, Y’all, Jewel takes the first verse, with Clarkson joining in for the chorus, her soaring harmonies propelling the song to a whole new level.

Check out the unique and amazing performance in the video above.