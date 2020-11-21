Kate Hudson Honours Mom Goldie Hawn On Her 75th Birthday

Saturday, Nov. 21 marks Goldie Hawn’s 75th birthday.

The previous day, the beloved “Private Benjamin” star’s daughter, Kate Hudson, paid tribute on social media.

“Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born @goldiehawn,” Hudson wrote on Instagram, accompanying a vintage photo of Hawn.

“Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow,” she continued. “I’m shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning. I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day 🎂❤️🙏 I Love You✨.”

In addition to the shoutout from her actual daughter, Hawn also received a birthday greeting from onscreen daughter Amy Schumer, who played Hawn’s offspring in the 2017 comedy “Snatched”.

“Happy birthday mama @goldiehawn you are pure magic and I so love you 😍 I hope you dance today. I know you will,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the herself with Hawn, laughing outrageously at something Schumer is saying.