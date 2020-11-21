Dwyane Wade Expresses Appreciation For Mike Tyson’s Handling Of Boosie Badazz’s Transphobic Comments About Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade says he “appreciated” the way that Mike Tyson handled comments that Boosie Badazz made about the former NBA star’s transgender daughter Zaya, during his “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson” podcast.

During the podcast, Tyson confronted the rapper about offensive comments he’s made about gay and transgender people; rather than condemn him or argue, however, Tyson took a more psychological approach.

In fact, Tyson explained that “I agree with you 100 per cent,” but added, “who the f**k am I to say anything?” The former heavyweight champ them proceeded to calmly delve into the root issues of why he feels the need to say what he does (the discussion takes place shortly after the five-minute mark in the video below).

“I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic — we had a conversation and I appreciated it,” Wade said in an interview with “Central Ave”.

“He’s one of those people… he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world… to me, it was great to hear him say that,” he continued.

“I understand that everyone has their own path, their own journey toward accepting things,” Waded added.

“I’ve never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones — because they don’t know us, they don’t know our heart and they definitely don’t know Zaya,” he concluded.