‘The Voice’: Sneak Peek At Jus Jon Vs. Jim Ranger As The Knockouts Continue

The Knockouts continue on “The Voice”, and ahead of the upcoming episode NBC has released a sneak peek at Team Blake competitors Jus Jon and Jim Ranger performing for the coaches, with the singers’ competing performances proving to be a study in contrasts.

Ranger took to the stage first, accompanying himself on guitar while delivering a plaintive take on Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”.

“Oh my God,” Gwen Stefani blurted out as he started, while the other coaches were just as impressed.

Then it was Jus Jon’s turn, offering a completely different vibe with an infectious performance of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” that got made the virtual audience go wild.

After they were both finished, the judges shared praise for both singers, but it was ultimately up to Blake Shelton to render the final verdict.

“This has been one of the toughest Knockout pairings that I’ve had in awhile,” he admitted.

Viewers will find out which of the two singers progresses to the next round in the next episode of “The Voice”.