Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Is Far ‘Calmer’ Now Than During Filming Of ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet reunited with her “Titanic” director James Cameron for his upcoming “Avatar 2”, and has noticed some differences in his behaviour compared to her earlier experience.

In a recent interview with Collider, Winslet revealed she found Cameron to be “calmer” than he was while making “Titanic”, which she conceded “was a very difficult shoot.”

Now, 23 years later, Winslet admitted she’s no able to appreciate the kind of pressure that Cameron was under while making the Oscar-winning blockbuster.

RELATED: ‘Avatar 2’ Shares New Pictures Of Kate Winslet Filming Underwater

“It was very, very stressful and things were tough for all involved,” she recalled. “When I think about what Jim had to pull off — six-day weeks, for a seven-and-a-half month shoot, four-and-a-half months of which were night… I know that was hard for us, the young actors. But I’m able to gain perspective as well, and with the benefit of hindsight, I look at what Jim was trying to pull off and the level of pressure he was under, and actually, I have even more respect for him now than I ever have done before.”

According to Winslet, “the Jim Cameron on ‘Avatar’, he is calmer. I will say that he’s just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That’s because of experience. That’s also because he’s done ‘Avatar’ before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He’s invented that way of filming. There’s a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him.”

RELATED: New Pic Shows Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana Filming ‘Avatar 2’ In Special Water Tank

She also addressed how Cameron has been handling filming a big-budget movie in the midst of a global pandemic. “Listen, if there’s a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there’s another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be with in that bunker is Jim Cameron,” she gushed. “He’s very much safety first. I felt really good working with him.”