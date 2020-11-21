Pregnant Hilary Duff Quarantining After COVID-19 Exposure

Hilary Duff is under strict quarantine after revealing she was “exposed” to COVID-19.

Duff, 33, recently revealed she’s expecting her third child, and recently began filming the seventh season of “Younger” in New York City, reported People.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories, and shared a selfie alongside the caption.

“Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml,” Duff wrote.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Production on “Younger” resumed in October; Duff was recently spotted on location in Manhattan filming scenes for the upcoming season.

People reached out to Duff’s rep for comment.