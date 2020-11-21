Jamie Dornan Celebrates His Daughter’s Birthday With A ‘Party For One’

Jamie Dornan is celebrating his daughter’s birthday all by himself.

The “Fifty Shades Of Grey” actor shared a shirtless selfie in a dark room with a light in his mouth.

“Party for one,” he captioned the shot.

“Queer Eye” star Tan France questioned,” What are we celebrating?”, to which Dornan replied, “Eldest’s 7th birthday! 4 more at party so not officially a party for one.”

Dornan and wife Amelia Warner are parents to Dulcie, celebrating her 7th birthday, Elva, 4, and Alberta, 1.

Warner also shared updates from the party including a Barbie next to the same lights seen in Dornan’s picture and a baguette (or is it secretly cake?) with birthday candles.