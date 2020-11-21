Chris Pratt Jokingly Begs Chris Hemsworth To Stop Working Out

Chris Hemsworth perfect physique is one reason he makes such a great Thor but his fellow Marvel star would rather he tone down his muscle mass.

On Saturday, Hemsworth shared yet another photo of him working out.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” he captioned a photo of himself flipping over a large tire.

Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord and will appear next to Hemsworth in “Thor 4”, then begged Hemsworth to slow down on his ripped body.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt wrote.

Hemsworth responded, “Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

Pratt wasn’t the only celeb to comment of Hemsworth’s post.

“I’m scared,” said Chase Stokes, while Ruby Rose added, “Beast mode.”

Jason Momoa also agreed that Hemsworth was a “beast.”

It was recently announced that Pratt will reprise his “Guardians Of the Galaxy” role for “Thor: Love and Thunder” which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 18, 2022.