Dixie D’Amelio Apologizes For TikTok Video Dancing To Trisha Paytas’ N-Word Rap: ‘It Was Dumb & Tone Deaf’

TikTok personality Dixie D’Amelio is aplogizing after posting a video of herself dancing along to YouTuber Trisha Paytas using the N-word while singing a rap song.

D’Amelio was apparently trying to call out Paytas for using the word, yet found herself hit by backlash for playing the song unedited in her TikTok video.

The result was enough social media backlash that D’Amelio took the video down.

She also took to Twitter to offer an apology, admitting she posted the vid “with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made.”

i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i’m wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support 🖤 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) November 21, 2020

Responding to a Twitter user’s comment (which has since been deleted), she admitted that posting the video was “dumb and tone deaf of me.”