House Gets The ‘Home Alone’ Treatment With Epic Christmas Display

For anyone thinking that this is the year they create the best, viral inducing Christmas display, well, they can stop right now.

One home in Austin, Texas has already taken that honour with their incredible “Home Alone” display.

No detail was spared but the highlight is the Wet Bandits covered in feathers standing on the porch while Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin is on the roof above ready to throw a paint can at the criminals.

Other details include the Michael Jordan cardboard cutout in the window, a newspaper showing that Marv and Harry escaped prison, “Angels with Filthy Souls” on the TV in the background and “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” written out in lights.