Prince William And Kate Middleton Chat With Cute Babies And Their Dads In New Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton had an important, but cute, conversation with fathers, many of who brought along with babies.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined some of the men part of Future Men’s Fathers Programmes to talk about the challenges dads face.

As parents to three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, the royal couple knows all too well about the ups and downs of parenthood.

Asking about the “most challenging” thing they faced, some of the dads named sleeping and figuring out what their child’s cry means.

“We need to be easier on ourselves as men and dads…we don’t have to be superheroes,” added another.

🦸‍♂️ “We need to be easier on ourselves as men and dads…we don’t have to be superheroes.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met beneficiaries of @FutureMenUK’s Fathers Programmes, which help fathers develop their confidence as parents at every stage of their child’s development. pic.twitter.com/mnVtqt0L2q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2020

The organization, which supports 500 fathers in their new roles as parents, previously had a visit from Prince William in February 2019.

“The fear of having a newborn baby, that’s very vulnerable and that’s what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do?” Prince William had said to the group. “And that’s the thing, isn’t it? It’s very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive.”

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

He added, “They are so fragile and everything’s so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they’re going to break almost but they don’t!”