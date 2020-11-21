Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Refuses To ‘Concede’ Sexiest Man Alive Title To Michael B. Jordan

Turns out Donald Trump isn’t the only one who doesn’t know how to concede.

People‘s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is also jokingly refusing to “concede” to 2020 winner Michael B. Jordan.

“Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown,” the former wrestler wrote on Instagram. “I concede nothing.”

Johnson also made the 2020 list and spoke about how he “lives each day to the fullest.”

“My favourite time of the day is before the sun rises and our babies are still sleeping. I can get great, productive work done in my office, and of course, I love when they call for me on the baby monitors- then it’s breakfast time.”

Johnson is married to Lauren Hashian who he shares daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, with. He is also dad to Simone, 19, with ex-Dany Gracia.