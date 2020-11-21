Alison Brie Tells Fans ‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’ On ‘Glow’ Movie

Fans were hoping for a “Glow” movie after the surprise cancellation but it sounds like they will need to keep hoping.

Marc Maron previously suggested a movie could be in the works to wrap up the loose ends, but co-star Alison Brie is telling fans not to “hold your breath.”

Netflix cancelled the show part way into filming the fourth season, citing the pandemic.

But it is Brie’s experience on “Community” that just because fans want a movie, doesn’t mean it will be easy to create.

“I certainly think a [‘GLOW’] movie could tie everything up,” said Brie on “The Fourth Wall” podcast. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up.”

Then came the bad news.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID,” she added. “And I’m also part of the ‘Community’ cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”