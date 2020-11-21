Fans Take Paris Hilton Literally When She Says She ‘Invented The Selfie’ With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been the OGs for a long time, and now the DJ is saying she and Spears “invented” the seflie.

Sharing a throwback picture from 2006, Hilton captioned the shot of her and the “Toxic” singer with, “14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie #LegendsOnly.”

Although some people on Twitter took her post too literally and started to share photos dating back to 1839 of the real first selfies to prove her wrong.

Spears and Hilton haven’t spent as much time together in recent years, but Hilton told Andy Cohen in September that they just had dinner.

“We’ve had dinners,” she said. “I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much.”

She also opened up about her views of Spears’ conservatorship to the Sunday Times.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Hilton told the publication.

Adding, “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”