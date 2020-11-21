Album John Lennon Signed For His Murderer To Go Up For Auction

John Lennon’s Double Fantasy album is up for auction again.

What makes this version of it particularly unique is that The Beatles singer signed it for Mark David Chapman hours before Chapman killed him.

Double Fantasy was released three weeks before Lennon was shot outside his New York home at the Dakota and features a picture of himself and Yoko Ono on the cover. On the version up for auction, Lennon has signed his wife’s neck and the date “1980”.

The piece of history has been auctioned off twice before, once in 1999 and again in 2010, but Monday’s auction through Goldin Auctions expects the album will bring in around $2.6 million CAD, reports TMZ.

“According to the doorman and a nearby taxi driver via police reports, Chapman was waiting in an archway entrance and fired multiple bullets into John Lennon’s back after the couple had passed him on their way into the building,” the auction site reads. “Chapman put this album in one of the giant planters on either side of the Dakota entrance where it was found that night by the original seller of the album who kept it under his bed for 18 years before selling it in 1998.”

It will be 40 years since Lennon’s death on Dec. 8.