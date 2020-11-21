Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Wildly Successful’ Fourth Spinal Surgery

Melissa Gilbert is sharing an update after getting her fourth spinal surgery.

The former “Little House on the Prairie” star said the surgery was “wildly successful.”

“Dr Bray was able to remove all the old hardware, shave off bone spurs causing numbness in my right hand and, and, and, he was able to give me the artificial disc,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gilbert continued, “So now I focus on recovery and remaining Covid free. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers. I send so much love back to you all. Happy Thanksgiving indeed!!! Love and love and love.”

Gilbert previously explained that her third spinal fusion surgery in 2016 had failed in April.

“I’ve now reached the point where the pain is nearly constant and the fingers on my right hand are beginning to tingle,” she wrote.

Gilbert sustained two head and neck injuries in 2012 that caused two herniated discs. The first injury was from a fall on “Dancing With The Stars” and then a few months later she fell off the balcony of a house she was renting.

“I was standing under the back balcony talking to my kids and it detached from the house and it collapsed on my head,” she told People at the time. “I ended up with a concussion and stitches in my head and it compressed two healthy discs in my neck.”