Margot Robbie Says New Female-Led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie Will Feature ‘Lots Of Girl Power’

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Back in June, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Margot Robbie was going to be starring in a new female-led “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie for Disney.

Christina Hodson — who wrote the script for Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” — would be writing the screenplay.

While promoting her new film “Dreamland”, Robbie discussed the upcoming “Pirates” movie during an interview with Collider , promising the movie would have “lots of girl power” at its core.

“It’s too early to talk about it. I love [Hodson], obviously,” she continued.

“I’m not a producer on ‘Pirates’, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process,” added Robbie. “We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

According to THR, the new “Pirates” won’t be “a spinoff” but “a wholly original story with new characters under the ‘Pirates’ moniker.”

