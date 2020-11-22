Members Of Little Mix Avoid Mentioning Missing Jesy Nelson

Little Mix made its first TV appearance as a trio on Saturday’s edition of the U.K.’s “The Jonathan Ross Show”.

In addition to performing, Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall chatted with host Jonathan Ross.

Conspicuous by her absence was Jesy Nelson, following an announcement earlier this week that she’d be taking “extended time off” for “private medical reasons.”

The statement added, “We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

During the appearance, Nelson’s fellow Little Mix members didn’t address her absence.

Host Jonathan Ross, however, did broach the subject.

“It’s coming up to your 10th anniversary,” he said.

“And before we talk about that I just want to explain because there are three members of Little Mix here and not four,” he added.

“And you put out a press release this week to say that Jesy is taking some time off for personal reasons. Obviously I hope you know this, and I hope she knows this, but everyone is wishing her well and everyone is hoping that she gets through this,” Ross continued.

“I am not going to pry, I know it’s quite personal, but everyone is thinking, I hope she is fine,” he said.

The three singers simply smiled and clapped, but didn’t offer any information.

In another part of the show, the three played “Never Have I Ever.”