Matthew McConaughey Shares Weird Revelations About Cutting His Nails, Eating Pickled Pig’s Feet & More

Matthew McConaughey is getting candid in a new interview with Empire, sharing some downright odd revelations about himself.

According to the Daily Mail, McConaughey delves into some strange parts of his past in the new interview, including how much he enjoys clipping his nails.

“I’m an extremely talented fingernail clipper. I’ll get a headlamp on, glasses. Sit down with a cocktail and have a nice 45-minute session. It’s very relaxing to me for some reason,” he explained while promoting his new memoir, Greenlights.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor also had a surprising response when asked to reveal the strangest food he’s ever consumed.

“A pickled pig’s foot that I picked up at an 18-wheeler gas station on the highway,” he divulged.

“That didn’t taste great going down and it reminded me I’d eaten it for days afterwards. It was in a big jar of vinegar. For possibly years. I haven’t been back for a second,” McConaughey added.

Asked if he’s ever stolen anything, he confessed that he had.

“Robes in hotels,” he said. “This one place had this very thin terry-cloth robe. When I wore it, if it was chilly, I was warm. If it was hot, I didn’t get hotter. It was the perfect thickness and the loops were way down low. I nicked that baby.”

He also recalled competing in a pageant when he was 7 years old.

“In 1977, I entered the Little Mister Texas contest. I remember getting a trophy. My mom took a picture of me with it and we had it in the kitchen,” he said. “Every morning at breakfast she’d go, ‘There you are son, Little Mister Texas.'”

However, there was something his mother hadn’t told him, which he only recently discovered. “Then, I was getting pictures for my book and I zoomed in on the plate on the trophy. It said ‘Runner-up.'”

McConaughey added: “But I may not have turned out to be where I am now if I hadn’t been lied to so wonderfully.”