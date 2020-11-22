Charli D’Amelio Is The 1st Person Ever To Reach 100 Million Followers On TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has just set a new TikTok record, and it’s some milestone.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old social media star became the official queen of TikTok, the first person on the app to gain 100 million followers.

As The Verge points out, her feat is even more impressive when considering that there are only two other TikTok creators who’ve made it to 50 million followers.

In addition, the time in which she garnered that many followers is also impressive; according to The Verge, she set a record for all platforms; on YouTube, for example, it took 14 years for the first channel to hit 100 million followers, while D’Amelio only started posting on TikTok in May 2019.

Equally impressive is how much her following has grown within the past year; this time in 2019, D’Amelio had amassed 6 million followers.