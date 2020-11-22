Monty Python’s John Cleese Accused Of Transphobia After Tweetstorm Defending J.K. Rowling

John Cleese experienced backlash back in late September when he was one of the signatories on a letter supporting Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her controversial remarks on transgender people.

Dear Twits, I have added my name to the signatories of the letter in solidarity with JKRowling Proud to be in the distinguished company of Ian McEwan, Andrew Davies, Frances Welch, Lionel Shriver, Ben Miller, Tom Stoppard, Frances Barber, Griff Rhys-Jones and Matthew d'Ancona — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 30, 2020

Less than two months later, the 81-year-old Monty Python co-founder is being hit by even more, thanks to a series of tweets on Sunday that critics are labelling transphobic.

It began when Cleese tweeted a sarcastic response to a message asking, “Why the f**k can’t you just let people be who they want to be? Do you actually think there is some deep conspiracy to turn people ‘against their genders’? Or do you like her as a person and therefore there isn’t anything she can do wrong? Latter probably…”

RELATED: Monty Python Icon John Cleese Says Cancel Culture ‘Misunderstands The Main Purposes Of Life Which Is To Have Fun’

Replied Cleese: “Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?”

Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic ? https://t.co/oGPwEWJM9a — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, he insisted he’s “not that interested in trans folks,” but hoped “they’re happy and that people treat them kindly.”

I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly Right now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality… https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

However, as one Twitter user pointed out, by defending Rowling’s “right to not treat them kindly, you contribute to them not being treated kindly.”

Here’s the thing, though: when you defend JKR’s right to not treat them kindly, you contribute to them not being treated kindly. — Hello Snarkness My Old Friend (@armenianthunder) November 22, 2020

Responding to a tweet indicating his understanding of transgender issues was likely “superficial,” Cleese agreed.

“One thing,” he added. “When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man’s body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman’s. Does that prove phobia?”

Yes, my understanding is superficial One thing: When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man's body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman's Does that prove phobia? https://t.co/8x2H9zvstd — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Rowling caught backlash in June due to a series of tweets that were categorized as transphobic.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020