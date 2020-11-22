Taylor Swift Fans Share Their Theories About Her ‘Not A Lot Going On’ Post

Taylor Swift fans have gone into speculation overdrive thanks to her most recent social media post.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic message with her followers.

Captioning a black-and-white photograph of herself lounging on a couch, Swift wrote, “not a lot going on at the moment.”

It wasn’t long before Swifties began offering up their theories about the mysterious post.

“LAST TIME SHE DID THIS SHE STARTED RECORDING FOLKLORE,” wrote one fan on Twitter. 

Swift wrote the same words when captioning a selfie on social media before releasing Folklore.

Some fans guessed that the Grammy-winner might be working on a new album, while others speculated that could be shooting a music video.

Another theory is that the post relates to Swift’s plans to re-record her past albums. 

Check out some more guesses below.

 

