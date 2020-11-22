Meghan Markle And Princess Beatrice Among Biggest Fashion Moments Of 2020

While most of 2020 was spent in sweatpants around the house, the year still managed to have some major fashion moments.

Fashion publication Lyst, put together the biggest style stories of the year including the #PillowChallenge and Kamala Harris’ winning white pantsuit, but there were two royal moments that found themself on the list.

First off was the Meghan Markle’s final outfits she wore before she and Prince Harry departed their roles as working royals.

The Duchess of Sussex brought it in her three final outfits including a blue Victoria Beckham dress, a red Safiyaa gown and green Emilia Wickstead dress. According to the publication, searches for Beckham’s dress increased 137 per cent, while Safiyaa came in at 227 percent and 286 percent for Wickstead.

Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, was also named.

In July, Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small COVID safe wedding. She wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown that Queen Elizabeth II first wore in 1961 during the State Opening of Parliament.

Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin helped remodel the dress for Beatrice which is made of Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and organza sleeves.

In the 48 hours after the wedding, the term “vintage wedding dress” went up 297 per cent.

Lyst also named the top 10 most influential fashionistas of 2020. Harry Styles came in first and Lizzo in seventh, but the only royal to make the list was Kate Middleton in ninth.

Partly for her floral face mask in August that caused the search for that style to raise 185 per cent.