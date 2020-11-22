Dolly Parton Won’t Retire: ‘I’d Rather Wear Out Than Rust Out’

Don’t expect Dolly Parton to turn in her rhinestones and wigs anytime soon.

In a new interview with The Times, Parton, 74, makes it clear she has no plans to retire, and, in fact, finds her work even more necessary in her life as she’s gotten older.

“I don’t know why I’d ever want to stop. Especially after you get older, you need things to do,” she explained. “I’d rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life. No, I won’t retire.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Goes Undercover On Social Media To Answer Questions Fans Have About Her

There is, however, one thing that could make her ease up. “I might pull back if my husband’s not well or if I’m physically not well,” she explains. “But I’d never do it for any other reason.”

Parton is always busy but perhaps even busier than usual as of late. She just released a new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, a book about the stories behind 175 of her songs, Songteller, and stars in a new Christmas movie on Netflix, “Christmas On The Square”.

In case all of that wasn’t enough, Parton has also been credited with helping the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. Earlier this year, she donated $1 million to help Coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, and just recently was thanked by Moderna, the company responsible for a reportedly 95 per cent effective vaccine, for her generous support.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Praised By Fans After Donating $1-Million To Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Of her philanthropy, Parton said, “When I donated the money to the COVID fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is!” She added, “Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon.”