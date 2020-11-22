Daisy Ridley Comments On Baby Yoda’s ‘Mandalorian’ Egg Backlash

Baby Yoda got up to some mischief in a recent episode of Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”.

In the episode, titled “The Passenger”, a character dubbed the Frog Lady was transporting her eggs to her husband, who would fertilize them; given they were the last surviving members of their kind, the eggs represented the future of their species.

Unfortunately, Baby Yoda felt like a snack, and chowed down on a few of the precious eggs.

This resulted in the odd spectacle of the fictional character being hit with actual backlash as viewers took to social media to slam the adorable little creature.

Daisy Ridley, promoting her upcoming film “Chaos Walking”, was interviewed by IGN, and was asked about the Baby Yoda backlash.

“Oh, cancel culture,” joked Ridley, who starred as Rey in three “Star Wars” movies.

“Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that,” she added.

“I think it’s funny, because in a way, ‘The Mandalorian’, I feel, is slightly closer to ‘Chaos Walking’, in a way, because of the western feel of it,” she continued.

Did she personally find Yoda’s egg-eating exhibition to be bothersome. “No, I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing.’ The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful,” she declared.

Meanwhile, Ridley also confirmed that she has no plans of reprising her “Star Wars” role.

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’],” she said.

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished,” added Ridley. “I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in ‘Star Wars’, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of ‘Mandalorian’, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”