Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message To Wife Hailey: ‘You Are My Safe Place’

Justin Bieber is celebrating his wife on her 24th birthday.

The “Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 22 to share a beautiful message of love to Hailey Bieber.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Asks The Media To Stop Using Unflattering Photos Of Him When He ‘Was Really Unhealthy’

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases ‘Monster’ Collab With Justin Bieber

Captioning a series of photos, in which Hailey looks stunning, Justin began, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you.”

The Grammy-winner continued, “I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you.”

He added, “I can’t believe you are mine forever.”

Justin popped the question in July 2018 and the couple were married later that year at a courthouse on Sept. 13.

RELATED: Alison Brie Once Saw Justin Bieber Singing About Pasta In A Italian Hotel Pool

One year later, they celebrated with a lavish wedding ceremony with family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019.