Kim Kardashian Says ‘Boston Here We Come’ After Tristan Thompson Signs Celtics Deal

Kim Kardashian is congratulating Tristan Thompson on his 2-year $24.8 million CAD Boston Celtics deal.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to share a photograph of Thompson on Sunday.

“Congrats @realtristan13 Boston Here We Come,” wrote Kim alongside some four leaf clovers, basketballs and champagne emojis.

The post comes after Kim’s younger sister Khloe rekindled her relationship with the sports star back in August.

The couple, who are parents to 2-year-old True, first began dating in 2016.

Rob Kardashian also sent congratulations, writing on his Instagram Story, “LET’S GO @realtristan13.”

Thompson reposted Kim and Rob’s messages, writing “Yessirskii.”

Thompson previously played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.